W/R : My hands are clean - Chief of Upper Dixcove denies assault claims

The Paramount chief of Upper Dixcove, Obrempong Hima-Dekyi, has denied claims he ordered the attack on the Paramount Chief of Lower Dixcove, Nana Akwasi Agyemang and his subjects saying that his hands are clean.
This follows the assault, stripping naked and abduction of the lower Dixcove Chief Nana Kwesi Agyemang together with his four subjects by unidentified men.
The assailants used dynamite to destroy the heavily built gate leading to his house which gave them access to carry out their operations. The operation which started around 2: am Monday, July 22, 2019, lasted for a little over 30 mins.
Power in the town is reportedly affected as the transformer was blown up by the men who assaulted the chief.
The Police later came in and rescued the assaulted chief together with his subjects.
One of the sub-chiefs, who happens to be a victim of the assault and abduction narrating his ordeal also said:
''Yesterday around 11.30 whilst I was asleep someone broke into my house holding a machete and started hitting me with a sharp object and my back is still terribly wounded. They took my phones and money in the room then dragged me to Nyantakyi's house. When we reached there, Nyantakyi said I was the one he was looking for and that because he is an NPP man nobody can do anything to him. I saw the other two chiefs brought in by these young men''.
Speaking to Citi FM, Obrempong Hima-Dekyi refuted reports he was on the run following the incident.
“It is never true. On the run for what? What offence have I committed? The police have my number,”
He added that attempts to link him to the attack were “quite mischievous, preposterous adding that he “will not sit down for such things to happen. My hands are clean in this. I have nothing to do with it.”
Despite his denials, Hima-Dekyi said he plans to report himself to the police command at Sekondi in the presence of his lawyer.
The victims are currently receiving treatment at the Effia-Nkwanta Hospital in Sekondi with machete wounds.
Meanwhile, the Western Regional Police Command has begun investigations into the incident.