Wa: Police arrest prime suspect in connection with murder case

The main suspect in the killing case at Wa in the Upper West Region has been apprehended, police say.
The suspect, identified as Kankani Adongo, was arrested today, Monday, September 19, 2022, at Bamahu, a suburb of Wa.
This was after extensive collaboration between the police and community search parties.
“The suspect is in custody and will be arraigned before the court to face justice”, the police added in a brief statement.
Police have already assured that they will continue to maintain law and order in the Wa Municipality and surrounding communities after a string of killings.
Police have special purpose police intelligence and investigation teams working with members of the community.
10 private security men have been killed by unknown assailants in Wa within the last nine months with the latest incident happening last Friday.
This angered youth in the area, who protested the incessant killings.
The Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery has been meeting with leaders of the Waala traditional area and has assured of thorough investigations into the matter.