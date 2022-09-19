Wa: Police exhume body of man found in a shallow grave

Residents of WA in the Upper West Region have been left in shock after Police discovered a man buried in a shallow grave.
The body is believed to be one of the missing security men in the area who have gone missing under bizarre circumstances.
Out of the five incidents, the Police have found two bodies.
They are all private security persons whose duty posts had blood stains the morning after they disappeared.
Due to the recent killings and strange disappearances of people, the Police Service said it has enhanced security in the Wa metropolis.
The Police in a statement said the “special purpose investigation and intelligence” team has been dispatched to the area under the leadership of the Director-General of Operations of the Police Service to deal with the situation.
“The Police Administration wishes to assure the people of the Wa Metropolis and its environs that it has taken cognizance of their security concerns and the Administration has therefore put in place measures to support the Regional Police Command to beef up security to ensure the safety of all persons in the Metropolis,” the Police statement said.
Residents of Wa on Friday demonstrated over alleged killings of some residents and disappearances of others in the last few months.
The Member of Parliament for the area Dr. Rashid Pelpuo in a statement on Thursday bemoaned the situation and called for urgent action by the security agencies.
Meanwhile, the Upper West Regional Security Council has outlined 9 measures to end the recent killings.
- Unregistered motorcycles within the Wa Municipality shall be arrested and prosecuted.
- The Regional Security Council encourages the formation of Community Neighbourhood Watchdog Committees with the aid of the Assembly Members within their respective jurisdiction and under the supervision of the Ghana Police Service. The members of these watchdog committees shall be profiled, trained and licensed by the Ghana Police Service to avoid abuse of the system.
- Landlords within the municipality must inspect resident permits of tenants not of Ghanaian origin. The municipal assembly must invite all landlords to a meeting. It is unacceptable for any landlord to rent accommodation to a tenant without knowing the tenant’s background. It is against the law to allow as many as five people in a single room.
- The Ghana Immigration Service and the Wa Municipal Assembly must take an inventory of all hotels and guest houses within the municipality.
- The police command must intensity police patrols and visibility in the municipality.
- All tricycles must halt movement or operations within the municipality at 9 pm and resume operations at 5 am.
- All institutions and workplaces are encouraged to install CCTV cameras within their compounds and improve their lighting.
- The Ghana Immigration Service should furnish the Wa Municipal Assembly with updated information on all registered foreigners residing and doing business in the municipality.
- The public is encouraged to provide security agencies with vital information to help unravel these unfortunate incidents.