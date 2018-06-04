WATCH: Ken Agyapong premieres video to unmask Anas

Ken Agyapong, NPP MP today June 4, 2018 aired a portion of his video that seeks to unmask Anas Aremeyaw Anas of his corrupt dealings in his investigation.
Ken Agyapong in a radio interview on Adom FM, said he is bent on revealing the corrupt nature of Anas Aremeyaw Anas in a video he has tilted “Who watches the Watchman” which will be officially premiered after Anas’ Number 12 screening on June 6, 2018.
According to Ken Agyapong, Anas uses fear to induce people to give him money. In the audio [feature above], a voice which Kennedy claims to be that of Anas is heard negotiating with some people for the payment of an amount of money.
Ken claimed the payment of money was done to kill a story involving some fraudsters who were involved in some gold deal.
Anas is a 'tax evader' - Ken Agyapong exposes
The Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency in the Central Region, Ken Agyapong, has revealed that, Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas is 'a tax evader'.
Speaking on Adom TV's 'Badwam' which was monitored by Prime News Ghana, Mr. Agyapong disclosed that, Anas Aremeyaw owns several properties which he acquired wrongly apart from the tax evasions.
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP alleged that because Anas has immunity, he is not searched at the Airport when he travels and so he smuggles electronic gadgets for his wife to merchandise in the country.
Ken Agyapong is worried that if Anas is not stopped from conducting 'dubious' investigations, he may end up invading the privacy of people and filming from their bedrooms.
Meanwhile, Ken Agyapong who owns Kencity Media Limited, operators of Net 2 Television and Oman FM in Accra, has warned staff of the media group not to go and watch the much talked about ‘Number 12' video documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.
He said workers who would defy his order risk losing their jobs as they would be fired without any delay.
Ken Agyapong has also incited Ghanaians to rise up against Anas since he would soon enter into people’s private rooms and film them.
Ken Agyapong speaking on Oman FM which was monitored by Prime News Ghana said he will not allow any of his workers to watch the premiere of the video.