We are instituting measures to cleanse the Tano River - Techiman Municipal Assembly

The Techiman Municipal Assembly says steps are been instituted to cleanse the Tano River at the Bono-East Region to avert crisis following the poisoning of the River.
This follows an accident that occurred at Tanoso involving an articulator truck loaded with car batteries from Accra to Tamale yesterday, January 13 2020.
The articulator truck tumbled and fell into the river with all its contents leading to the contamination of the river.
The acid in the battery diluted the water resulting in the death of several aquatic animals including fishes and crocodiles.
With that, the Municipal Chief Executive of the area cautioned communities along the Tano River not to drink water from the river.
Speaking to Starr FM, the Municipal Chief Executive(MCE) for Techiman, John Kofi Donyinah said steps are being taken to treat the contaminated river for consumption
''We informed the municipal health directive yesterday when they came here and accessed the situation. A sample of the water was taken by the Ghana Water Company, it is in the testing process, so we are waiting for them to declare the water as wholesome again for people to use it''.
''We also liaised with the municipal health directorate to put measures place to curb the situation and even if by accident someone takes the water the measures will canvas the situation. so as i am speaking now, we have done a lot of through NADMO, Ghana Water Company. At the end of the day i am hoping we will have an incident-free before the water will be declared wholesome for use''.
However, the Tano River serves as a source of water for residents in Sunyani, Abesim, Techiman, Tanoso, Chiraa, Duayaw Nkwanta and Bechem.