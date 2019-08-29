We are yet to release 2019 BECE results - WAEC

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) say they are yet to release the results for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for School Candidates.
A message from the council said it “would duly make an announcement when the results are released”.
WAEC, therefore, asked the public to ignore messages on social media platforms that the results had been released.
A number of messages on social media site had indicated that the BECE results had been uploaded on the WAEC website and that candidates could check their results from August 29.
READ ALSO:
Among other things, candidates were asked to use various links to download certain applications to buy result checker.
A total of 517,332 candidates from 16,871 public and private basic schools wrote the 2019 BECE. They were made up of 263, 616 males and 253,716 females.
However, the West African Examination Council (WAEC) has released the 2019 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.
WAEC, however, disclosed that it had withheld the entire results of some 48,855 (14.12%) candidates pending the conclusion of investigations into various cases of examination malpractice detected during and after the conduct of the examination.
The Council released a statement and explained that the results are currently online for candidates to access.
The new academic calendar kicks off next month and students who sat for the BECE are eager to know their results as they prepare for life at the various Senior High Schools in Ghana.
The first-year students will benefit from the government's Free Senior High School policy.
READ ALSO: