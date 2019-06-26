A/R : We can now do our business without impediments - Nigerian shop owner

A Nigerian shop owner, Mr Emeka Oke says the Nigerian traders are going about their business without any impediments.
Nigerian spare parts dealers at Suame Magazine in Kumasi were forced to close down their shops and flee for their safety following protests by their Ghanaian counterparts.
According to the Ghanaian traders, by law, the sale of goods and the provision of services in the sprawling enclave were the preserve of Ghanaians.They maintained that most foreigners in the retail business did not only evade taxes but also sold substandard products.
This followed a directive by the Ashanti Regional Police Command, asking the traders to reopen their shops while the authorities continued with negotiations to resolve the issues that led to the protests.
Speaking to Daily Graphic, a Nigerian shop owner Mr Oke said Nigerian traders are going about their business were going about their business without any hitches. Adding to that he said many of the shop owners were aware of the police directive to come back but had travelled to Accra for additional wares to stock their shops.
“We are happy the Ghanaian authorities are ensuring that the right thing is done. We can now safely do our business,” he said.
He also thanked the Ghana government specifically for showing brotherly love by going to their aid during the period of confusion.
Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Police Command, Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Godwin Ahianyo, said the police were patrolling the area, in spite of the return of the Nigerian traders.
