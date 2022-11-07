We haven’t targeted Dr. Nkansah – Teacher Unions

The General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) Thomas Musah says their protest against the appointed new Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) Dr. Eric Nkansah is to protect a long standing principle.
According to him, they want to maintain the long standing principle of having post-holders with teaching background.
“It is not about Dr. Eric Nkansah, it is about the principle,” he said.
Thomas Musah added the unions will decide how to proceed based on what happens during the conference.
“Teachers are unhappy. some progress have been made last Friday, let us not destroy what has been. We will be at the meeting at 2PM.”
The appointment of the new GES Director General has generated lots of concerns from the members of Teacher Unions.
Expressing their dismay they accused government for appointing a Director General with no background in the sector.
According to them, it does break the hardworking dreams of teachers who have the actual background and are willing to serve the position.
The member Unions declared strike on Friday November 4, 2022.