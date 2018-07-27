We know the cause of Atta-Mills’ death but … - Samuel Atta-Mills

Brother to the late President of Ghana, John Evans Atta Mills, Samuel Atta-Mills has revealed that the family of the former President are aware of the cause of Atta-Mills' death
.
According to Samuel Atta-Mills who is a Member of Parliament for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem constituency in Central region, much as the family is aware of the cause of the demise of the late President Atta-Mills they don’t want Ghanaians to be in the known because some might not believe and others may also argue about it.
The cause of the sudden death of Late Professor John Evans Fifi Atta Mills has been a mystery perhaps to some of his family members and Ghanaians at large.
Majority of Ghanaians are yearning to know ‘exactly’ what killed the late president even though he appeared to be sick whiles in office.
The then opposition New Patriotic Party NPP has over the years mounted pressure on the NDC government to make public the cause of President Mills’ death after alleging he was killed but NDC has been adamant to publish the cause of the late president’s death till now.
However, Speaking in an interview with Lexis Bill on Joy FM which was monitored by PrimeNewsGhana, Samuel Atta-Mills stated that "we’ve always known the cause of the death, I was there for the autopsy, it took about four hours and over I was there, but we just don’t feel like is anybody’s business.
The problem is if you come out to say this was the cause of death, there will be so many people arguing about it and some people may not believe you, the man is past and gone let’s allow him to rest".
Responding to rumours that someone was involved in the death of the late John Evans Atta-Mills, the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem lawmaker stated categorically that “there was no foul play in the death of the late former President”.