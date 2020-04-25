We're unable to educate Ghanaians on Covid-19 due to lack of funding from gov't - NCCE

The National Commission for Civic Education, NCCE has attributed their inability to educate Ghanaians on the Covid-19 safety protocols to lack of funding from the government.
NCCE was expected to play a significant role in efforts to get every Ghanaian aware of the dangers associated with Covid-19 and how they are to protect themselves.
But the NCCE was not able to play the expected role during this pandemic.
Chairperson of the commission, Ms Josephine Nkrumah in a TV interview said the government did not release funding for their activities this year making it difficult for them to work.
"For funding, we have serious challenges and also logistical constraints. This year, for instance, we have not received any money at all from the government, this year our goods and services budget was GHS7 million."
According to her, they have duly executed all the processes on their part and it is left with government to release the funds to them.
"Processes have been duly executed on our part."
She revealed that due to the funding challenges, they have only sent GHS 100 to all the districts in the country for the Covid-19 awareness programme.
"We were able to share with our staff GHS100 per district to undertake their works..."
Ms Josephine Nkrumah stated that they have to rely mainly on the benevolent of other organisations to carry out their works.