We've been reckless and complacent with Covid-19 - Oppong Nkrumah

Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says collectively Ghanaians have become reckless and complacent with regards to dealing with Covid-19.
His comments come as the daily active cases in Ghana is rising rapidly and this has become alarming.
President Akufo-Addo addressed the nation on January 17, 2021, and said the nation currently has 120 severe cases and 33 critical cases.
Mr Oppong Nkrumah speaking on Asempa FM's Ekosiisen on January 18, 2021, said we have not attached seriousness to dealing with Covid and that is affecting the nation.
"Collectively we have been reckless and complacent with Covid. Most of the things we did in the past to prevent the virus from spreading we are not doing it again. Like wearing of a mask, social distancing and washing of hands. We must go back to all these if not we are heading for a difficult period. I went to parties during the festive season and people clearly disregarded all the protocols"
Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service is recording an average of 200 new cases of COVID-19 infections daily with the number of patients requiring hospitalization and intensive care is rising.
13 out of the 16 regions have recorded active cases with a nationwide case count pegged at 1,924 currently.
The number of confirmed deaths has increased, 338 persons to 352.
Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo also revealed that the country has recorded the new strain of the disease.
According to him, the variant was recorded among passengers who tested positive after arriving at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) recently.
“Furthermore, work is ongoing to determine the presence and extent of spread of the new variants in the general population,” the President added.