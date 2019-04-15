We'll collaborate with Works and Housing Ministry to address the perennial flooding-Ambrose Dery

The Minister of Interior Ambrose Dery says his outfit will collaborate with the Works and Housing Ministry to address the perennial flooding in the country.
The Minister's comment comes on the back of the recent flooding in the country, especially in Accra.
Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament, Dery said his outfit will work with Ministry of works and housing to address the flooding menace
''The fact that lives has been lost, we want to express our condolences to the bereaved families and we would like to assure that we would do whatever we can to assist the situation. We are working with the Ministry of works and housing about the areas that get flooded and we will do our best to see what we can work out,'' Ambrose Dery.
He also added that he will work with the Finance Ministry to assist NADMO in the recent flood menace
''It's regrettable we are losing lives and we are going to work hard and we expect that the public accounts committee will also play his part to support in mobilizing resources for the NADMO. I will work with the Ministry of Finance to see what support we can get for NADMO to be able to play its part in this difficult times''.
Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Organization NADMO, has advised the public to take precautionary measures during heavy rains.
READ ALSO:
Accra: 5 confirmed dead after flooding -NADMO
Accra flood: NADMO retrieves 7 bodies after Sunday's downpour
The recent heavy downpour in the capital has resulted in the death of 12 persons in two weeks,5 people were confirmed dead on April 7, 2019, whiles 7 persons were recorded by NADMO after the heavy downpour yesterday April 14 2019.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned of a heavy downpour in the coming days. NADMO which is vested with the responsibility of managing disasters in the country said it cannot do so much than to advise the public to take precautionary measures as the rains emerge in the coming days
In an interview on Starr News, the Public Relations Officer of the organization, George Ayisi said :
''Though as NADMO has cautioned the public, we are saying if its about to rain the driving public should park in a safe place and wait for the rains to stop before they move. Sometimes some drivers think they can move through the flood and the Ghana Metrological Agency has warned that the rains are going to be heavy. When walking we should avoid walking in flood waters. Those in flood-prone zones when it's about to rain should put off all electrical gadgets.We are pleading with the public to respect this advice coming from NADMO''.
Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana