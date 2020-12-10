We will not accept anything short of the legimate result - Mahama

Former President John Mahama says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not accept the results of the 2020 general election.
Mahama addressing a press conference reiterated the party's earlier position to reject the results announced by Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensah.
Mahama says the results the NDC has points to the fact that they won the election but the EC rigged in favour of Akufo-Addo and the NPP hence they won't accept.
"NDC won't accept anything short of a declaration of the legitimate results which points to an NDC majority. Final results have always been declared 48 hours but the EC within 24 was in a hurry to declare the results. The EC were bent on rigging and they have brought their reputation to a low. As announced by NDC we will not accept the results by the EC boss Jean Mensah, the NDC won a whopping 140 parliamentary seats but the EC wants to steal some 5 seats for the NPP."
Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,413, representing 51.595% while John Mahama garnered 6, 214, 889 representing 47.366% in the 8th election in the 4th Republic.