Wenchi High Court to rule on Sene West seat today

The Wenchi High Court will today December 17, 2020, give its verdict on the Sene West parliamentary election dispute.
The Sene West Constituency’s Tato battor Polling station B ballot box is yet to be counted after one Christian Nukpeta snatched the ballot box when the election results were being counted.
Although Christian Nukpeta was arrested immediately, the parties involved noticed that the seal of the ballot box belonging to the NPP had been removed leaving that of the Electoral Commission and NDC.
As a result, Lawyers for the NPP's Sene West parliamentary candidate, Joseph Markay Kuma, immediately sought an injunction from the court to stop the EC from counting the ballot papers in the box.
The ballot box was then locked up in the Techiman Police Headquarters.
Later, Lawyers for Joseph Markay Kuma withdrew their motion of injunction on the declaration of the results as filed in their petition.
While the court awarded a cost of six thousand cedis against the petitioners for withdrawing the petition, the court is set to rule on the matter on Thursday, December, 17.
The NDC legal team is led by Lawyer Victor Kojoga Adawudu.
The Electoral Commission has issued a statement on the number of parliamentary seats secured by the 2 main political parties in the just-ended general elections.
According to the statement, out of the total number of 275 constituencies, the NPP has won 137 parliamentary seats, the NDC has 136 and Independent Candidate Lawyer Andrew Asiamah Asamoah has 1 seat. This brings the total number of seats declared so far to 274.
The only outstanding seat yet to be declared by the EC is that of the Sene West constituency in the Bono East region.
The NDC secured its highest number of seats in the Greater Accra Region by gaining 20 constituencies, whilst the NPP’s stronghold, Ashanti Region gave the party 42 seats.
At least, 108 out of the 275 Members of the 7th Parliament will not return to the house in the 8th Parliament, either because they lost the primaries in their parties or are retiring or lost the seat in the December 7 elections.
That means about 39.20% of all the 275 MPs are not returning to the house.