Why January 7 is now Constitution Day

The current government is amending the public holiday act to include January 7 and this day will be known as Constitution Day.
The bill was laid before parliament last year and still under consideration but the Ministry of Interior has already declared the day as a holiday.
The reason for the new holiday, according to the government, is to celebrate the longevity of the fourth republican constitution.
The 1992 constitution was promulgated on January 7 by the transitioning military administration led by Jerry John Rawlings.
The 1992 constitution is the longest surviving constitution in Ghana.
Previous ones in the first, second and third republics could not survive after military interventions and coups.
The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye says even though the bill is presently being considered at the Committee level, government can always declare a holiday, pending the formalization of the processes.
