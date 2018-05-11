Woman, grandson die after building collapsed on them

A seventy-four-year-old woman and her grandson lost their untimely death when a building they were living in collapsed on them.
The incident, which occurred during a rain storm at Kwadaso in the Kumasi Metropolis on Thursday, May 10, 2018, affected several residents.
The deceased are Mary Aduse-Poku, 74 and Christ Adu Sarkodie, 8.
The incident, which happened on Thursday evening, also destroyed property worth several thousand of Ghana cedis.
The deceased have since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teachings Hospital's morgue pending autopsy report.
Narrating the incident to Prime News Ghana, the Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) for Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Frank Duodu, said the incident happened when a fenced wall that divide two separate houses collapsed on their building during the heavy downpour on Thursday.
He said the collapsed fenced wall affect immediate rooms which were behind the collapsed wall, killing the two instantly.
