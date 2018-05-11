Rainstorm displaced hundreds in Assin South

Rainstorm has displaced over 500 residents at the Assin South Constituency in the Central Region.
The rainstorm disaster, which occurred in 18 communities on Tuesday May 8, 2018, also affected homes, school buildings and churches.
Various properties and personal belongings worth several thousands of Ghana cedis have also been destroyed.
One of the affected schools was the Adankwaman Senior High School where the Royal House Dormitory, which houses the female students, has been ripped off.
Currently, the female students are taken a temporal shelter in classrooms which the students say is worrying and affecting their academic activities.
The Assistant Girls Prefect of the School, Esther Essel Arthur, in an interview with Prime News Ghana said “this menace will affect our academic work because we have move into a classrooms. Already, we don’t have enough classrooms so this issue is really adding up to the existing problems”.
The Member of Parliament for Assin South Constituency in the Central Region, Rev John Ntim Fordjour, visited the victims and assured them of his support.
He told Prime News Ghana that “I am outraged about the devastation in our schools and dormitories. It is indeed sad that, three weeks ago, similar incident occurred where I donated roofing sheets and other relief items to the victims and just three weeks, we have subsequent events”.
“Temporally, we are using have given them accommodation in classrooms waiting for such a time that we will have assistant to repair them”, the man of God said.
The MP said, “one other notable observation I have made is that, this dormitory, this is Adankwaman Senior High School and the Girls’ Dormitory is 'Royal House Dormitory,’ was built not more than 6-years ago and it was expected that, if quality jobs had been executed, it should withstand this rainstorm”.
Rev Ntim Fordjour said “I am encouraging anyone that is privileged to have public resources committed into buildings and public structures to be particular about quality”.
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP advised that “anyone that is mandated to ensure quality delivery must check to ensure that, every penny that we commit into buildings can withstand any storm”.
He assured that “I will mobilize some assistant but I will appeal to NADMO, corporate bodies and philanthropists to let us come together to support immediately these over 500 people that have been displaced".