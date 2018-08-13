Traffic to worsen on the Mallam-Kasoa as drainage works resumes

Commuters who ply the Mallam-Kasoa road will from today Monday, August 13, 2018, experience heavy vehicular traffic as the final phase of the storm drainage construction takes off
.
The drainage construction is under the Greater Accra Metropolitan Assembly Sanitation Project and it's expected to end the perennial flooding within the area.
Engineers for the project have therefore appealed to road users to exercise patience and cooperate for a successful completion of the project which is expected to last for the next 3 days.
The Engineer for the Project, Gabriel Engman, has therefore appealed to motorists to bear with the team as they work diligently to complete the work on schedule.
He said they will work deep in the night as well when there’s less vehicular movement.
“Work will be done in the night starting from 10 pm to the morning and we hope that latest by 8 am in the morning we will be done. So we want to appeal to all road users to be cautious and slow down in that area because work will be ongoing. We anticipate that in the next 3 nights, this work shall be completed and traffic shall resume to its normal state.
The Ghana Highway Authority in April 2018 announced the diversion of traffic on the Mallam-Kasoa road to pave way for the drainage construction works in the area.
The entire construction work was to last for 50 days comes at a cost of GHS 6 million.