Xeno attacks: Many South Africans are still living in apartheid-era, gov't needs to sensitize them - Lawyer

Ghanaian legal practitioner and expert in governance Dr Eric Oduro Osae says most South Africans are still living in the apartheid era and that the government needs to sensitize them to know Africa is united to end the ongoing xenophobic attacks.
South Africans have for the days taken to attacking foreign businessmen, looting, burning and vandalizing of shops in fresh xenophobic attacks.
Many have condemned the attacks but some like the South African High Commissioner to Ghana Lulu Xingwana believes these attacks stem from poverty so African governments must create jobs for their citizens to discourage them from travelling to South Africa for greener pastures.
South Africans involved in the act have accused foreigners especially Nigerians for taking their jobs and also selling hard drugs.
Dr Osae, however, believes the government has a lot to do by sensitizing their nationals to know Africa is a global village.
"Many South Africans are still living in the apartheid era"
"This is not the first time and I think the government of South Africa should start sensitizing its nationals that at this point in time we are a global village. Africans should be free to do business in other African countries "
"This requires a leading role by AU to find solutions. Our African Leaders must make us understand that we are one. This education has not gone down with many people," he spoke on Joy FM's NewsFile.
Meanwhile, Ghana's Foreign Affairs Ministry has confirmed that three Ghanaians have been injured in the ongoing xenophobic attacks in South Africa.
The Ministry had earlier said no Ghanaian was attacked but their latest statement says three have been hit with five arrested. The statement also said Ghana’s mission in Pretoria is ensuring that the injured Ghanaians receive the necessary medical attention.
What is Apartheid
Apartheid was a system of institutionalised racial segregation that existed in South Africa and South-West Africa (Namibia) from 1948 until the early 1990s.
Apartheid was characterised by an authoritarian political culture based on baasskap (or white supremacy), which encouraged state repression of Black African, Coloured, and Asian South Africans for the benefit of the nation's minority white population. The economic legacy and social effects of apartheid continue to the present day.
