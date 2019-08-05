YEA to send about 3,000 nurses to Germany

About 3,000 Ghanaian nurses will be sent to Germany through the yet-to-be-launched ‘Working Abroad’ project by the National Youth Employment Agency (YEA).
The project is aimed at exporting local human resources to countries that have high demand and have made request for the resources.
The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Agency, Justin Kodua Frimpong, disclosed this in Accra last Friday when he addressed some Ghanaian youth at the second edition of the Ghana Youth Summit, which was held under the theme: ‘creating a sustainable future: employing the with sustainable opportunities’.
He indicated that the agency had received similar request from other countries like Canada and Australia, who are in need of both skilled and unskilled human resources for construction.
“This year, about 500 young men and women would go to Germany to start the programme. In the past, we left these things for private companies who were driven by profit to send people outside and they did not even care about the welfare of these immigrants,” he revealed.
Mr. Kodua Frimpong added that the agency would also export some Ghanaian youth to neighbouring francophone countries to teach English language.
The Board Chairman of YEA, Sammy Awuku, urged the youth to aspire for greatness by stepping out of their comfort zones and take bold decisions regardless of people’s perception and criticism.
“Always remember, no monument has ever been erected in honour of a critic. We erect monuments in honour of achievers,” he said.
Mr. Awuku also encouraged the youth to make optimal use of opportunities available to constantly upgrade themselves by researching into learning new ways of doing things.
The Executive Director of Council for Technical & Vocational Education & Training (COTVET), Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, also advised the youth to focus on skill acquisition and should change the narration that suggests that technical skills acquisition is meant for the less brilliant students.
Source: dailyguidenetwork.com