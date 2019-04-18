Food, in fact, Ghanaian foods have the magical ability to bring friends, families and even strangers together to share in the bond of deliciousness. The Easter holidays are fast approaching and food remains the constant in all gatherings.
Check out these 10 Ghanaian foods to serve your guests this Easter:
1. Fufu and Palmnut Soup
Fufu, a well-known Ghanaian food made from pounded Cassava and Plantain matches squarely with Palmnut soup, made from Palm fruits. Palm nut soup is best served with snails, crabs, and dry fish, and is very high in nutritional value. You are sure to win your guests over with this heavy and delicious meal.
2. Bean stew with fried ripe plantain
Bean Stew accompanied with fried ripe plantain is one Ghanaian food to die for. It is also very simple to prepare and does not require too much energy. Try serving your guests with this meal and thank me later.
3. Plantain with Kontomire Sauce
This combination is just perfect for the holidays. Plantain and kontomire sauce is one of the purely local Ghanaian foods you can find with "kobi" and maybe avocado pear.
4. Jollof Rice
You don't need much to be convinced that Jollof rice must be served to your guests this Easter. Jollof Rice is a world-acclaimed Ghanaian food which will leave your Easter guests wishing for more.
5. Banku with Grilled Tilapia
Banku with grilled tilapia will switch the mood of your guests from grumpy to plain delight.
6. Aprapransa
This is a unique Ghanaian food which is prepared only on special occasions such as Easter.
7. Boiled yam with egg sauce
A dish of boiled yam with egg sauce will do the trick of bringing smiles to your guests' faces this Easter
8. Rice balls with Groundnut Soup
Rice balls or Omotuo as we affectionately call it, are basically softened rice traditionally shaped into balls. They can be with almost all Ghanaian soups, however, the best combination would be rice balls with groundnut soup.
9. Eto
Eto is a Ghanaian food made from boiled and mashed plantain, yam or cocoyam. It is usually garnished with eggs and groundnut.
10. Kokonte with Palmnut soup
Kokonte popularly known in Ghana as 'face-the-wall' will be a delight to your guests this Easter.