15 heart to heart questions to ask her before proposing

Before proposing to your beautiful better half, take care to talk about as many several marriage-relevant questions as possible.
For lovers who have been together in a romantic relationship and have now begun to think of proposing and taking the relationship to the next level, there are important questions that need to be asked; some intimate issues must be intentionally dug into; and honest answers must be drawn, no matter how scandalous they turn out to be.
For the guy or babe that is contemplating proposing, you must first ask yourself questions to ascertain your readiness and qualification for such huge step; and then there are questions you have to ask your partner, too.
Getting into a marriage, as romantic as it is, is pretty much like entering into a contractual agreement. Before agreeing to a contract, you are logically expected to ask relevant questions; questions which, to a reasonably large extent, clear any doubts you may have. It is called due diligence. And the concept applies to marriage-intended relationships, too!
So, before proposing to your baby, the one with the gorgeous eyes and lips as satisfying as honey-suckle, make sure you ask as many questions as possible. And be intentional about every one of those questions.
There won’t be time to ask all the questions at once, or in a single sitting. It is even suggested, as a matter of wisdom, to ask some of these serious questions spontaneously, when he/she is unsuspecting, unexpecting.
Note that the most important thing here is to first be sure of what you want; what matters most to you, the things you can never joke with; core values that you will ne’er bend or break so tailor those questions around this stuff.
Most times, this implies that there’ll be traditional questions that are peculiar to your relationship. However, this is still general questions that usually apply to the majority, if not all relationships.
Here area unit fifteen of these heart to heart questions that ought to guide you before proposing to that your better half.
1. Do you still have feelings for an ex?
2. What’s your love language Do you even believe in love languages?
3. How do you handle stress, pressure?
4. What’s your take on feminism generally? What do you think of gender roles in marriages?
5. What do you think of money’s role in a marriage?
6. Is the idea of a joint account repulsive to you?
7. Do you think there’s a limit one should stop at when it comes to religious beliefs and followership, or do you just follow all the way?
8. How many kids do you want? Do you like massive extended families or the little, intimate circle of most important family members?
9. After we fight, how do you think we should settle them? Are you confrontational? Do you scream and shout and/or have long periods of silence afterwards?
10. How are you when you are angry?
11. Who do you listen to even at your angriest? Who and who do you consider as your support system?
12. have you ever been in a victim of an abusive relationship – whether emotional or physical?
13. Who is your role model on marital things? Whose marriage do you hope to emulate? Or do you just believe in forging your path in marriage as you go?
14. If you’d rate your sex drive on a scale of 1-10, what would it be?
15. How was your parents’ marriage? Do you wish to have a marriage like theirs?
Credit : Dailyadvent