5 juices that can help relieve constipation

Constipation is the most common stomach related issue. It is something that every person has experienced once in a while and can make life quite uncomfortable.
One suffers from the issue of constipation when the movement of the bowel slows down in the digestive system, which makes the stool or faeces hard or difficult to pass.
There are numerous things that can cause constipation like low intake of fibre, physical inactivity, less water intake, and others.
When suffering from the problem of constipation most of the time people prefer to take medicines for immediate relief which may not be good in the long term, but in case you are looking for some natural remedies, then these juices can provide you some comfort.
01 Prune juice
Rich in dietary fibre and sorbitol, prune juice is quite effective in treating constipation. Prune also contains fibre that bulks up the stool and helps in its easy passage from the body. Apart from this, it is a good source of Vitamin C and iron.
02 Pineapple juice
Pineapple contains an enzyme called bromelain, which helps to ease constipation, reduce bloating and stomach cramps. The juice adds bulk to the stool and also keeps you hydrated.
03 Lemon juice
Lemon juice is one of the popular juices to get rid of the problem of constipation. Lemon is acidic in nature, packed with vitamin C and antioxidants, which helps to remove toxins from the digestive tract. Some people specifically drink lime water after their meal to keep the problem of indigestion at bay and to remove toxins from the body.
04 Orange juice
Oranges are high in fibre content that adds bulk to the stool and stimulates the bowel movement. This citrus fruit is also packed with a flavonol know as naringenin, which gives immediate relief from the problem of constipation. You can even have oranges when suffering from digestive problems.