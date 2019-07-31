7 grammatical errors even 'smart' people make

A grammatical error is a term used in prescriptive grammar to describe an instance of faulty, unconventional, or controversial usage, such as a misplaced modifier or an inappropriate verb tense.
Interestingly some people including the 'smart' ones fall victims to it. Check out some grammatical errors even smart people make.
1. I could care less
You probably mean “I couldn’t care less,” which means that you flat out don’t care at all. You care about whatever that thing is say, grammatical errors—in the least possible amount. If you could care less, then you do care about grammatical errors a little bit, and it would technically be possible for you to care even less than you do now.
2.For all intensive purposes
People have started using this incorrect grammar saying it sounds just similar enough to the original expression, which is the cause of many grammatical errors. The correct expression, in this case, is “for all intents and purposes.
3.Case and point
Usually, you cite a specific case in order to make a point about something; they don’t happen simultaneously. That’s how you can remember that the correct expression of this sentiment: case in point.
4.Bear
You already know how to use this spelling when writing about huge furry mammals of the grizzly or polar variety, but the difference between bare and the other definition of bear can be confusing. As an adjective, bare means not clothed or basic and simple. The verb bare means to uncover or expose something. Bear as a verb means to carry or hold up something for support.
5.Deep-seeded
Sorry gardeners, this is the incorrect spelling of this adjective. The right way to describe something that is firmly established at a deep or profound level is deep-seated.
6.Piece of mind
This grammatical error is likely a combination of “piece of my mind” and the correct version of this phrase, “peace of mind.” The latter refers to a feeling of being safe and protected; it is an absence of worry.
7.Peaked my interest
Like many grammatical errors, this phrase seems perfectly normal. It means that your interest has reached its highest level, its peak, no? No, it doesn’t. The correct saying is “piqued my interest,” where “piqued” means “aroused or excited.”
Credit:rd.com
READ ALSO: