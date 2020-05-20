Prime News Ghana

7 healthy morning drinks to start your day with

By Vincent Ashitey

While a good night’s sleep is one of the keys to your well-being, it might become a tricky affair for your metabolism.

You’re practically on a fast without any food or water for 6-8 hours. So not only is your body starved it is also dehydrated. 

While water is your go-to drink when you’re looking to kickstart your day, there are several concoctions out there that can not only re-hydrate but also energize and boost your metabolism, giving you the just the push you need first thing in the morning.

Here are some healthy morning drinks that are ought to boost your health and well-being first thing in the morning:

#1. Lemon water

Getting in a couple of cups of water into your system first thing in the morning is always a good idea. What’s an even better idea is to infuse it with citrus fruits like lemon. Lemon gives you a healthy dose of vitamin C and helps detoxify your body at the start of the day.

How to: Heat a cup of water almost to boil. Freshly squeeze 2 halves of a lemon (1 whole lemon) and 1-2 tablespoons of honey into the water and stir it till the water turns cloudy. 

#2. Apple cider vinegar in water

With all the research about apple cider vinegar showing evidence of lowering your blood sugar, aiding in weight loss and killing pathogens in your system, this is definitely a potent concoction. 1 tablespoon mixed into your glass of water in the morning is all you need. 

How to: Mix 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar, 2 teaspoons of lemon juice, half a teaspoon of ground cinnamon, 1 pinch cayenne pepper and honey in one cup of water. 

