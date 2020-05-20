7 healthy morning drinks to start your day with

While a good night’s sleep is one of the keys to your well-being, it might become a tricky affair for your metabolism.
You’re practically on a fast without any food or water for 6-8 hours. So not only is your body starved it is also dehydrated.
While water is your go-to drink when you’re looking to kickstart your day, there are several concoctions out there that can not only re-hydrate but also energize and boost your metabolism, giving you the just the push you need first thing in the morning.
Here are some healthy morning drinks that are ought to boost your health and well-being first thing in the morning:
READ ALSO: Why you should start your morning with ginger
#1. Lemon water
Getting in a couple of cups of water into your system first thing in the morning is always a good idea. What’s an even better idea is to infuse it with citrus fruits like lemon. Lemon gives you a healthy dose of vitamin C and helps detoxify your body at the start of the day.
How to: Heat a cup of water almost to boil. Freshly squeeze 2 halves of a lemon (1 whole lemon) and 1-2 tablespoons of honey into the water and stir it till the water turns cloudy.
#2. Apple cider vinegar in water
With all the research about apple cider vinegar showing evidence of lowering your blood sugar, aiding in weight loss and killing pathogens in your system, this is definitely a potent concoction. 1 tablespoon mixed into your glass of water in the morning is all you need.
How to: Mix 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar, 2 teaspoons of lemon juice, half a teaspoon of ground cinnamon, 1 pinch cayenne pepper and honey in one cup of water.
READ ALSO: 10 most surprising high-fibre foods
#3. Green tea
Sipping on green tea early in the morning can boost your metabolism (help fire up your fat burning engines), give you a healthy dose of antioxidants that boost your immune system and energise your body.
How to: Heat a cup of water to a boiling point. Add a teaspoon and a half of green tea powder and let it simmer for a few minutes. Once the colour is changed pour into a cup and add lemon or honey.
#4. Coconut water
There’s a good reason why coconut water has become a health trend off late in the west. Loaded with essential nutrients, such as potassium and even calcium, it is also a great source of antioxidants that can help combat free radicals and toxins in the body.
#5. Aloe vera amla juice
As two of the widely used ingredients for your skin and hair, they are also great for boosting your metabolism and cleansing your system first thing in the morning. This combination can help prevent the buildup of toxins in your body and fat, thereby enhancing your fat burning capacity.
How to: Mix about 4-5 teaspoons of aloe vera and amla juice in a glass of water and have it. Or buy readymade concoction of aloe vera and amla juice if sourcing it fresh is a problem.
READ ALSO: This is what will happen when you eat golden melon
#6. Ginger tea
Ginger tea is renowned for its anti-inflammatory properties. That’s why it is used to curb chronic pain related to arthritis, rheumatism and muscle injuries. The tea can settle an upset stomach and ease stomach discomfort, give you relief from nausea and sickness.
How to: Put 2 tablespoons of fresh ginger into 2 cups of boiling water and allow the mixture to boil for around 10 minutes. You can add honey or lime juice for added flavour later.
#7. Turmeric and pepper in warm water
While drinking warm water in the morning might be beneficial adding a dash of turmeric and pepper to the water can do your health a world of good. From improving your digestion to reducing inflammation to fighting off cancer cells to boosting your immunity; this simple concoction is loaded with more benefits than what meets the eye.
How to: Heat 300-500 ml of water to a warm temperature. Add a piece of lime, turmeric and pepper, stir well and enjoy!
Source: healthline