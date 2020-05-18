This is what will happen when you eat golden melon

Golden melon is of great importance to us due to its high medicinal and nutritional benefits.
It has a great constituent of essential minerals and nutrients such as vitamin C, pantothenic acid, calcium, zinc, vitamin B6, fibre, magnesium, iron, potassium, vitamin A and omega 3, 6.
Below are the benefits of eating golden melon:
Regulates blood pressure
-
Golden melon helps to regulate blood pressure level due to the potassium in it. Studies reveal that potassium releases signal within the body, which helps to stimulate and regulate the nerves and muscles contractions. As a result, our nerves, blood vessels and muscles greatly depend on this vitamin for healthy functioning and for maintaining a normal blood pressure.
-
Prevents Constipation
Due to the presence of dietary fibre in this fruit makes it very effective for aiding easy digestion of food and for preventing constipation.
Golden melon is an excellent constituent of both soluble and insoluble fibre. It also helps to keep the digestive tracts free from unwanted products.
- Prevents Cardiovascular Diseases
Due to the high amount of vitamin B6 in golden melon, the serotonin released in the body helps to convert homocysteine and amino acid into essential substances.
- Hydrates the Body
Due to the high water content of golden melon, the fruit is a great way to hydrate yourself. Studies reveal that the flesh of the golden melon contains approximately 90% water thus important for your body.
How to eat golden melon fruit?
Golden melon can be used for making a smoothie.
You can also eat golden melon as a fresh fruit or mixed in fruit salad. To eat it, simply peel the skin, halve it, scoop off the seeds, cut it into smaller pieces then eat as desired.
Golden melon can also be used for making juice. This can be done by peeling, deseeding and adding the golden melon in a juicer.