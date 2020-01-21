7 tips to avoid razor burns while shaving

While some men just love growing beards others might be missing their shaving routine just to prevent getting those red itchy razor burns.
Many guys prefer their facial hair to run rampant compared to the discomfort that razor burn brings. If not shave properly, it can affect the skin and hair growth's pattern too.
Many guys prefer their facial hair to run rampant compared to the discomfort that razor burn brings. If not shave properly, it can affect the skin and hair growth's pattern too. Here are a few tips to avoid razor burn so that the next time you plan to shave, the fear of razor burn does not stop you.
01. Take a steamy shower
Shaving becomes quite easy once your hair and skin soften up. Take a warm steamy shower before you plan to shave, warm water help soften up the skin and hair and thus reduces the risk of razor burns.
02.Lather up
A dry shave can be extremely irritating as it increases the risk of razor bumps and irritation. Lathering up is a necessary step before shaving. Take a good shaving cream and massage onto your face and neck and let it stay on for around 1-2 minutes. We suggest you not to skip this step, no matter how lazy you might be.
04 Change your razor
Razors should be changed from time to time. Old razors can cause tugging, rashes and tiny cuts, which means it is time to change your old razor with a new one. And, even if your new razor is also causing discomfort, then it's not the right one for you.
05 Go with the flow
Hair in different areas of your face may grow differently. It's best to follow the growth pattern which shaving to avoid burns and bumps. Shaving against the hair growth can cause a lot of skin irritation.
06 Ease the pressure
Shaving with pressure can increase the risk of razor burns. While shaving you should try to be as smooth as possible with less pressure. Instead of going in one stroke, try gentle strokes following the growth pattern.
07 Rinse and repeat
While shaving always ensure that the blade is clean. After 1-2 strokes wash the razor under warm water to clear out the foam and hair. Hair stuck in the blade can cause razor burns while shaving. Once you have shaved, wash your face and moisturise your skin
Credit:India times