8 fast food joints in Accra to visit

When you are extremely tired after a hard days work or just too lazy to go through the stress of preparing a whole meal at home with all the resources it requires, Fast Food joints are your best option.
There are numerous fast food joints in Accra but these 8 really standout for their quality and excellent services.
1. Papaye Fast Food: If you have never tasted Papaye's 'take away', it is likely you are very new to Accra. It is one of the oldest fast food joints in Accra, with their most popular dish being friedrice/rice with grilled chicken. Papaye has varoius branches in the capital and can be found on Oxford street osu, Tema, Tesano Highway, and Spintex Road.
2. KFC Oxford Street: KFC as in the world-renowned KFC has several branches in Accra. Its arrival especially on Oxford Street back in 2011 caused a great deal of commotion, and it has since been serving Ghanaians its crispy, tasty chiken, chips, burger, etc at its numerous branches in the capital.
3. Marwako fast food joint: Marwako, aside serving Ghanaian dishes also serves Lebanese cuisine and is patronized by both tourists and Nationals alike. It is also one of the most popular fast food joints in Accra with four fully operational branches at Spintex, Abelemkpe, Mamobi and Labadi.
4.FRANKIE'S
One of the country's oldest fast food joints serves burgers, pizzas, fries and milkshakes as well as Lebanese fast food at its branches at Oxford Street, Osu, and Accra mall food court.
5.PETER PAN: If you're looking for reasonably priced fried chicken, takeaway sushi, friedrice, or Chicken wrap, then Peter Pan is worth visiting. It has branches at Dzorwulu, A&C Shopping Mall, Tema, and Madina.
6.Gold Coast Kenkey: Enough of the friedrice and chicken, Gold Coast kenkey is one of Accra's favourite fast food joints. They are popularly known for serving the fastest 'well-behaved' Kenkey in the capital. Feel free to stop by anytime.
7. Auntie Muni's Waakye: There's no way we can leave out this popular food joint in Accra. This Waakye joint has risen above the ranks in the Waakye-making industry to qualify in this list. Don't be surprised to meet your favourite Ghanaian celebrity there because it is patronized by many of them, including Former President John Mahama.
8.Eddy's Pizza: To all the pizza lovers in Accra, Eddy's Pizza has been serving quite well. It is one of the most popular Pizza HangOut in Ghana with 8 branches Across Greater Accra.
https://www.primenewsghana.com/lifestyle.html