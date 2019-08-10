8 unbelievable reasons why you should sleep naked

Would you believe me if I told you that you can lose weight, improve your appearance, make more money, reduce stress and anxiety just by taking off your clothes when going to bed?
While there are other ways to achieve the above, let’s focus on this one simple method! Here are eight unbelievable reasons why you should ditch your pyjamas when going to bed.
It boosts your relationship and sex life
Sleeping naked is going to increase the likelihood of you and your partner, husband or wife having sex. Skin to skin contact not only boosts feelings of intimacy between couples but also stimulates the release of oxytocin ‘The Love Hormone’ that increases affection and attachment in your relationship.
It improves sperm quality
Okay guys, this is the naked truth! Research has shown that men who sleep naked and wear loose or no boxers have less DNA fragmentation in their sperm resulting to higher-quality sperm compared to those who wear tight boxers and sleep in them too.
Wearing tight underwear and then covering yourself with heavy blankets at night results in excessive heat around the testes resulting in lower sperm count.
Improves vaginal health
Yeast infections are common among women and it’s important that you air your lady parts to prevent or manage such infections. The vagina is naturally warm and humid, and this encourages the growth of bacteria that causes infections.
Give your privates a breather and allow heat and moisture to escape while you sleep to keep your vagina dryer and healthier.
Better sleep quality
Sleeping soundly through the night definitely feels much better and improves your overall mood the next day than tossing and turning half asleep and half awake.
Studies have shown that your body temperature needs to cool down for you to produce more melatonin, which is the hormone you need to get into deep sleep. Pyjamas add extra layers that raise your body temperature and risk disrupting your sleep.
Reduces stress and anxiety
This is a no brainer! Poor sleep has been linked to depression, stress causing anxiety and even increased suicide risk. Sleeping naked allows your body to cool down allowing you to sleep through the night.
The last thing you want to do is keep waking up at night when you need to be productive the next day. If you’re having trouble sleeping at night, ditch the pyjamas when going to bed and give this a try.
It boosts confidence and self-esteem
Body confidence is priceless and sleeping naked will help you get used to your body and make you feel comfortable in your own skin. When you are comfortable with your body, you are able to fight your insecurities making you more confident.
It’s good for your skin
You spend your day layered in clothes, from tight underwear, tight trousers, tops and shirts. Taking off all those clothes and allowing your skin to breath while you sleep is just what you need at the end of a long day.
Just like any other part of your body, your skin needs to breath too.
Can help with weight loss
How? You may ask
Well, this is not a lofty claim. When you sleep naked, your body temperature drops creating a cooling effect that increases body metabolism in an attempt to maintain constant body temperature. High metabolism burn calories and can aid weight loss.
Source: Capital FM