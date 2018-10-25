BBNaija’s BamBam is all shades of gorgeous on bridesmaid duty

Former Big Brother Naija contestant, Bamike Olawumi, known as BamBan, is gradually pulling herself up a fashionista as she stuns out with all shades of gorgeous on bridesmaid duty.
The reality TV star, over the weekend, attended a wedding and she was among the maidens of the bride. coming off in a pink full-length gown looking all stunning at the wedding.
Though she often gets a bit or more of backlash for her outfits sometimes, the actress seems more confident than one can imagine when she steps out. Her fans and non-fans may not like what she wears but she often rocks whatever, graciously and never fails to slay in them.
READ ALSO: Unseen photos from Pastor Chris’ daughter’s wedding with Phillip Frimpong
Looking so gorgeous in her outfit and flawless makeover by @bbbyugo Bam Bam.
BamBam is obviously on the move after her eviction from the Big Brother house as she is pursuing her dreams and trying to bring her career into life.
Lifestyle Update on Prime News Ghana