Unseen photos from Pastor Chris’ daughter’s wedding with Phillip Frimpong

Carrissa Sharon Oyakhilome, daughter of Nigerian Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, got married to her Dutch-born Ghanaian best friend, Philip Frimpong on October, 6 at the Christ Embassy headquarters in Lagos.
The much talked about wedding saw popular man of God, Pastor Benny Hinn, in attendance and he also officiated the ceremony. It was a splendid affair as it was graced by the high and mighty, and it would definitely remain in the minds of people for a very long time.
The wedding was indeed a special ceremony of love and we have all the amazing moments from that day to share with you.
Check out some unseen photos from the wedding here:
