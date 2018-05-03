The Guys' Caucus: Reasons why men date attractive women but never marry them

Men adore and worship beautiful women but the truth is they will never marry them even if they date them.
Here are some of the reasons why men date attractive women but never marry them.
Attractive women mostly seek attention?
A man will look for a woman who will take care of him and the family, not a woman who will dress up, go out and leave other men drooling over them. Men will prefer simple women who will not create a lot of attention.
Men are insecure about beautiful women
There is no man who will want to spend most of his time wondering who his wife is meeting or where she is or what she is doing. Men know that these kinds of women will be hit on by any living being and thus, they will always be insecure. Marrying a less attractive woman will save the man from being insecure all the time.
Men fear attractive women
Men will find it hard to approach attractive women as they fear being rejected. Those who have the guts to approach them are mostly players who will simply use them, dump them and then look for other women with the same traits.
Attractive women are costly.
An attractive woman has her standards. They keep up with all the latest classy fashion trends and they will want them all. Their clothes, shoes, and makeup are all expensive. In short, attractive women have a high cost of maintenance and most men cannot keep up with that.
Most attractive women don’t want to give birth
An attractive woman with an hourglass figure will do anything to maintain that shape even if it means not giving birth. These kinds of women believe that giving birth will make them fat and end up losing their figure. They also pay too much attention to how they look and will never have time to look after a baby let alone babies.