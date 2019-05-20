 Here are the best dressed celebrities at the VGMA 2019

Prime News Ghana

By Michael Klugey
The 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC), the Dome brought out the finest in Ghanaian celebrities from the red carpet. 

It is obvious that red carpet sessions at every event in Ghana come with the biggest question to some Ghanaian celebrities based on what and who they are wearing for the night.

After a thorough look at the numerous photos of Ghanaian celebrities who graced the 20th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, PrimeNewsGhana present to you some of the best dressed Ghanaian celebrities on the night.

The occasion saw familiar faces like, Lydia Forson, Efia Odo, Salma Mumin, Fiifi Coleman, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Jackie Appiah, Gloria Sarfo, Shatta Wale, just to mention a few.

Best of the best, here are some beautifully dressed celebrities you missed at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards: 

Kojo Jones

Akwaboah 

Jackie Appiah 

Fiifi Coleman 

Shatta Wale 

Awudu Musa (Babs Director) 

Kojo Soboh

Stonebwoy

Nana Ansah Kwao IV 

TeePhlow

Kojo Cue 

Kuami Eugene 

Coded (4x4)

DopeNation (Micheal Boafo and Tony Boafo)

KOD

Kidi

Bullet and Wendy Shay (Rufftown Records) 

Harold Amenyah 

Blakk Cedi and Stonebwoy

Elikem Kumordzie

James Gardiner

 Epixode 

Kisa Gbekle

 

