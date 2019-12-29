Here is why you should eat rabbit meat

Rabbit meat is good for your health.
The meat has important and significant nutrients required by the body. It is highly rich in protein, making it perfect for dieters.
Below are some health benefits that come with eating the meat;
1. It contains fewer calories
Dr T. Jared Bunch MD, cardiac electrophysiology, note that having fewer calories in the body is key. It lowers weight gain in no time.
Those contending to lose weight should, therefore, eat more rabbit meat as it is one of the meals that don't contain more calories. This can help them lose weight from 3 to 5 pounds per week.
In addition, a diet with low calories can give you a healthy life, improve reproductive performances, attenuate cancers among others.
2. Rabbit is meat has less cholesterol
The meat has a low cholesterol level which means, it can prevent any cardiovascular scourge. Beef meat has been linked to heart diseases due to its high cholesterol. You can substitute this meal with rabbit meat to lower your cholesterol level and keep the heart as fit as a fiddle.
3. It contains high calcium and phosphorus
These two elements are among the nutrients required for the proper functioning of the body. They both play an integral role when it comes to averting certain health complications.
Deficiency of calcium can cause osteoporosis, a disease characterized by weak bones. Phosphorus, on the other hand, are known for various essential functions in the body. They take part in metabolism.
Lack of phosphorus could cause rickets in children.
Credit:Hivasasa