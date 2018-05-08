How to get rid of pimples

Pimples can be so much to deal with, granted you keep getting that rough and bumpy feel whenever your fingers run across your face.
There are tons of products which claim to have the ultimate solution to erasing all your pimples overnight, and I bet you've tried many of them but to no avail; some may have even worsened your condition.
Instead of wasting so much money buying all the cosmetic products, why not resort to natural means of treating your pimples.
In this article, we'll find out how you can get rid of pimples fast the natural way.
- Get enough rest
This is probably the most belittled advice, but truth be told, lack of sleep and stress is a major cause of pimples. Sleep is a natural stress reliever and whenever you take a rest, healing takes place in your body.
Again, getting enough sleep will help when applying any of the natural remedies and will let it work better. So, instead of running to the nearest cosmetic shop, get enough beauty sleep first.
- Use lemon juice to get rid of pimples
Lemon juice helps pimples dry up faster. Be sure to use fresh lemon juice and not bottled juice, which has preservatives. There are different ways to apply this. You can either dab some cotton in the fresh lemon juice and apply it on pimples or mix one tablespoon of lemon juice with a teaspoon of cinnamon powder and apply it overnight.
Then Wash the affected area the next morning with lukewarm water.
- Use Garlic to get rid of pimples
Garlic is an antifungal, antiseptic and antiviral agent that can help in the fast treatment of pimples. The sulfur in garlic also promotes quick healing of pimples.
To get rid of pimples using garlic, cut a fresh garlic clove into two pieces.
Then rub the garlic on the pimples and leave it for five minutes before washing the skin with lukewarm water.
Repeat the treatment several times a day.
-Honey
Honey is one of the most useful ingredients for the skin. To get rid of pimples using honey, you can apply three tablespoons mixed with one teaspoon of cinnamon powder to your face overnight.
-Face steaming
This home remedy does not require any costs at all but is extremely effective for your skin. Fill a bowl with hot water, cover your face with a towel and place over the hot water.
Steaming your face cleanses it out and opens the pores thus killing all the harmful bacteria and germs that cause pimples.
Aside these proven methods of getting rid of pimples, you must ultimately ensure that your skin is always clean and moisturized during the day. You can do this by washing your face two to three times a day to prevent the pores from getting clogged with dust particles.