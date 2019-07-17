How to lose weight without diets and exercise

Constantly being on a diet is impossible…And then also find time for exercising sounds unrealistic, but what we want is to be beautiful and healthy. So is it possible to lose weight without doing either one or the other?
Yes it’s possible! To do this, you need to use different methods of weight control, which should gradually become your lifestyle. In this article you will find very useful tips and techniques that will help get rid of excess weight without exhausting diets and exhausting exercises.
Eat more protein
Protein is an important part of a healthy diet and it’s essential for muscle growth and good metabolism. In addition to this, it can prolong the feeling of fullness and delay hunger.
A small study among young women showed that eating high-protein yogurt as an afternoon snack reduced hunger and calories eaten per day.
A simple way to increase the amount of protein in the diet is to add a tablespoon of chia seeds or hemp seeds to your breakfast cereals or simply eating eggs for breakfast.
Include probiotics in your diet
Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that are an essential part of digestion. Recent studies have linked the functions of the intestine to the brain, which means that it can be assumed that probiotics can affect not only weight, body fat, but also your mood.
The benefits of probiotics include:
- Energy production for intestinal walls and liver cells.
- Assistance in the formation of specific fatty acids with anti-cancer properties.
- Regulation of body weight.
- Studies show that probiotics can prevent obesity. You can purchase probiotic supplements or use natural sources of probiotics (yogurt, kimchi, sauerkraut, kefir, kombucha and others).
Reduce stress
Increased stress levels can disrupt hormonal balance. When a person is under stress, their body produces hormones called glucocorticoids. A large number of glucocorticoids can increase a person’s appetite, which leads to weight gain.
Stress can also cause emotional hunger. Emotional hunger is when a person eats unhealthy foods to try to control or improve a bad mood.
Here are some methods for reducing stress:
- Regular exercise.
- Reducing caffeine intake.
- Meditation.
- Pastime outdoors.
Use a smaller plates
People tend to eat all the food on their plate. Therefore, one of the easiest ways to reduce calorie intake is to always take a smaller plate.
Eat more fiber
Fiber is found in fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains. Fiber is so different from other products because the body does not digest it in the small intestine. Instead, the substance travels to the colon, where fermentation takes place.
Here are some benefits of fiber:
- Prolongs the feeling of fullness.
- Slows down digestion.
- Increases the time of passage of food and absorption of nutrients.
- Prevents constipation.
Give up sugary drinks
British studies have linked the regular consumption of sweet and artificially sweetened beverages with a high fat content in children.
There are many useful alternatives to sweet non-alcoholic beverages. Plain water with fresh mint, ginger, berries or cucumber is refreshing and contains very few calories. You can also add lime or lemon to sparkling water. Herbal, green and black teas are also great ways to quench your thirst.
Choose healthy snacks
According to a study conducted in 2016, almost a third of daily calorie intake comes from snacks. Over time, snacks increase in size, and this leads to the fact that people eat too much food between the main meals.
Choose healthier snack options, such as:
- Yogurt.
- Prunes or dates.
- High fiber fruits like apples, bananas and oranges.
- High fiber vegetables, including carrots and broccoli.
- A handful of unsalted, unscented nuts (cashews or walnuts).
Chew your food very well
Chewing initiates the process of digestion. Studies have shown that chewing each bite of food thoroughly and prolonging meal times can reduce calorie intake.
Chewing food thoroughly will also help you enjoy your meal more.
Try to eat consciously
Conscious food intake is a great tool for weight control. To practice conscious nutrition, a person must avoid distractions while eating, such as television, laptops and books. It is best to eat at the table, concentrating on the taste of food and picking up signs of enjoyment and satisfaction of the body.
There are many ways to lose weight without dieting and without exhausting yourself with exercise. The above tips can be a great start for positive changes in your lifestyle.
Stay happy and healthy!