How to wear bright colours to work

Adding colours and fun details is a great way to spice up your work style this season. As a colour lover and the self-acclaimed commander in chief of all colours, I don’t think I will struggle to wear colours to work if I worked in a corporate environment 😂. But I know some other people need a little nudge of encouragement every now and then; hence today’s post. So if you are like me and always eager to try something new and different for work, then this post is for you!.
I am a big fan of body-con and pencil skirts as you are all aware of; so I won’t go into details about how glorious this skirt is ha-ha. This top on the hand has a unique cut and details which gives off a chic style for work. I love the neckline, pussy bow detail and the long sleeves; perfect for work this season and beyond and also a great piece to wear to the work and after work events.
READ ALSO: Video: Everything you need to know about Sarkodie's wedding
Just so you know, for the office, its okay to command the room though you shouldn’t become a distraction. Let the colours speak for themselves by adding soft, subtle details around it. Another way, I can wear this skirt and still look colourful is with a white or black shirt or top. The white or black top will take some edge off the look. This will help offset the brightness.
Check out some styles here in case you need an idea on what to wear to work: