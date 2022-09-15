Jupitar to represent Ghana at International Arts Festival

Reggae/Dancehall artiste, Jupitar has been selected as part of a few international artistes to partake in this year’s International Arts Festival planned for the Mandeville Wharf Crescent Park, New Orleans, USA on Sunday, October 2.
The International Arts Festival is a global music experience, with participating artists showcasing their rhythms and connecting with thousands of fans around the world.
Apart from Jupitar, born Michael Abeeyah O’mint, other artistes publicised for the festival include Nailah Blackman, Steel Pulse, Third World and Marion Meadows.
“I’m happy to be representing Ghana at the international arts festival in New Orleans” Jupitar shared on Instagram.
Last year, the Enemies hitmaker released his maiden album, The One which had songs such as Tonight, Wailing, Blessing, Tonight, Mi Amor and So Mi Mu.
Jupitar has announced the release of a new EP in the coming days.