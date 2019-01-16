My breast are too big, it’s affecting my self esteem – Lady cries out

A Lady who is unhappy over her huge boobs has written to popular relationship blogger, Joro, to seek advice on what she can do to reduce the size.
The Lady said she was in need of emotional friendship as her predicament is affecting her self esteem.
In her words :
Hello Joro, guys don’t take me seriously because of my big breast. All they do is look at my breast. Most guys i have dated, save my number as Ada Big Breast. This Breast is affecting my self-esteem, it’s too big.
Guys don’t even want to F**k my P**sy, they want to F*** my Breast and C*m on my face, they neglect my other parts.
What can I do?
What many call a gift from God has become a burden to this young lady. Many ladies have gone under the knife to get a sizeable breast and even ridiculously big ones with the intent to look sexy and entice men