People who often stay indoors most likely masturbate – Counselor

The General Overseer of Covenant Family Chapel, Apostle Paa Kwesi Holly-Nord, has revealed that people who usually like to stay indoors have the tendency to masturbate.
Speaking on Onua FM’s drive time show ‘Efie Ne Fie’ with Dr. Prekese, the man of God said: “If you like being indoors, the possibility of masturbating is very high especially if you have pornography videos or pictures on your phone that is where the desire and temptation sets in.”
In the ‘Asumasem’ segment, most callers – males especially – confessed to being addicted to masturbation.
Some revealed that they were married while a few said they were in a relationship and even though their partners satisfy them sexually, they still like to please themselves whenever they are alone.
Out of 15 callers, an average of nine shared their struggle with masturbation.
Asked how long they have been addicted to it, the answers ranged between 3 and 15 years.
Apostle Holly-Nord, who is also a counselor for the show, stated that masturbation is a spirit and people who are struggling with it needed to be helped.
He, therefore, advised against staying indoors alone, socializing more, getting rid of explicit videos or pictures and most importantly seeking spiritual help.
‘Asumasem’ is a segment on Efie Ne Fie which gives listeners the opportunity to seek counsel on issues they are struggling with.
