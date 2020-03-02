Things married couples shouldn't say to each other

Fights and arguments are an inevitable part of every marriage and when spouses fight, they end up saying so many things that make them repent later.
Sometimes, words have the power to hurt more than any action and hurtful words, when exchanged often, can turn any relationship into a toxic one. Also, such words are not easy to forget and it might instigate the other spouse to use abusive or hurtful language as well.
Again, it's not easy to have a marriage without its share of disagreements, so while fights are inevitable, what you can control is what you say to your spouse. Here's a list of things that a married couple should avoid telling each other during a fight.
1. "Why are you so selfish?"
There are times when you feel that your spouse does not give you any importance and he always places his needs before yours. And when things aren't working as per your plans, you might be tempted to blame your partner for that. While you might have many reasons to believe that your partner is behaving very selfishly, but you should avoid saying so during a fight. Lashing out at a partner and calling him selfish will only overshadow the many sacrifices he might have made for you and the relationship. If you have enough valid reasons to believe that your partner's selfishness is hurting the relationship, it's better to talk about it calmly rather than accusing him of being selfish during a fight.
2."Marrying you was my biggest mistake"
Every married couple at some point in their lives has doubts regarding their marriage. During a fight, such doubts might rear its ugly head and couples might end up saying that the marriage was the biggest mistake. This is a very strong accusation and it will definitely cause irreparable damage to the marriage and hurt your partner for a long time. irreparable damage.
3."My job is more important than yours!"
Love, trust, respect and reliability are the four pillars of any marriage. And when one pillar becomes weak, the marriage lands on shaky ground. Respect, one of the essential elements of a relationship, is very important and when one spouse says that he does a more important job than the other, he is not only disrespecting his spouse's role and contribution in the marriage but showing superiority as well. Every job is unique and deserves respect and when you say that you are doing a more important job (maybe you are earning more or are professionally more successful), you end up hurting your partner more than you can even imagine.
4."I hate your mother!"
We can understand how difficult it is to adjust to a new life and relatives after marriage. And it's not uncommon for married people to share a love-hate relationship with their in-laws. Sometimes, the relationship that a person shares with his or her mother-in-law or a father-in-law can be very sensitive and in a fit of anger he or she might end up saying the unthinkable—'I hate your mother' or 'I hate your father'. We all love our parents, don't we? And no matter what other people, including a spouse, thinks of our parents, they will always occupy a special place in our heart. Saying hurtful things about a spouse's parent will definitely cause irreparable damage to a marriage.
Credit: Indiatimes