This pre-valentine skincare routine will make your skin flawless for your date

Valentine's day is just a day away and getting your skin to stand out requires some serious efforts.
If you have been following the series for Valentine's skincare routine, you'll figure out we're already on day 5.
We realised that making your skin glow for your date is as important as picking the right outfit and hair. To have that glow, you need to prep your skin, days ahead of your date.
Here are the skincare routine you must adhere to ahead of Valentine's day
1. Hydrate your skin
The purpose of hydrating your skin cannot be overemphasized. Hydrating your skin has to be an everyday routine, not just once in a while and you do it immediately after cleansing. You can do this twice a day. If you intend to glow, do not stop hydrating.
2. Get your nails done
Today is all about touching your skin and prepping your nails is one of them. You need to choose a suitable nail colour that would interpret Valentine's day. Valentine is a great opportunity to break from the boring looks with some creative art design.
With this routine, you're set to leave a great impression on your date.