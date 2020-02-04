Tired of back acne? Here's how to get rid of it naturally

Back acne can make anyone feel insecure about exposing their skin. and self-conscious.
Many think acne occurs only on your face; well, you are wrong because it can affect any part of your body that has oil-secreting glands or hair follicles.
Back acne is considered a moderately severe form of acne. Like all forms of acne, back acne occurs when the hair follicles beneath the skin become clogged.
The overproduction of oil, bacterial buildup, and inflammation of oil-producing glands can all play a part in pimple development.
While medicated creams and cleansers are usually the top choices for treatment, a number of natural remedies and simple tricks may also help banish back acne.
This article will show you get rid of back acne so you can rock your tank tops and swimsuits.
1. Aloe vera
Aloe vera gel possesses natural anti-inflammatory properties that can help in getting rid of inflammatory acne. It also exhibits anti-acne activities and enhances the effect of other popular acne medications like tretinoin. Extract a teaspoon of aloe gel from an aloe vera leaf. Apply it to the affected areas. Leave it on for 30 minutes before washing it off. You can do this 2-3 minutes.
2. Lemon juice
It possesses bactericidal and anti-inflammatory properties. Thus, it can help in reducing inflammation around the acne-affected area. Squeeze the juice from half a lemon and soak a cotton swab in it and apply it to your acne lesions. You can also scrub half a lemon directly all over your back. Leave the lemon juice on for about 30 minutes, after which you can wash it off. You can do this once a day.
3. Baking soda
Studies suggest that baking soda can help relieve acne. Baking soda is known to exfoliate your skin and soothe swelling and redness. It also absorbs excess oil from the skin, drying out acne and helping it heal faster.
Add some water to a tablespoon of baking soda and make a thick paste. Apply an even layer of the baking soda paste to your back. Allow the mixture to dry on your skin for at least 20 minutes. Wash it off your back while gently scrubbing it off your skin. You can do this two-three times daily.