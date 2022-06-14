Toxic relationship habits that people think are normal

Being a toxic and dismissive partner is wrong on all levels…dealing with one is pretty scary as well! Traits of toxic behaviour can be identified easily.
Some habits, especially on the lines of love and relationship can be very blurry and unidentifiable.
READ ALSO: 5 best ways to help employees deal with setbacks
There are some habits that people think are entirely normal, which in reality may not be. As a result, couples inexplicably suffer in relationships knowing that the wrong things they do, are perfectly normal. Let’s have a look at the toxic relationship habits that people deem to be normal.
Keeping a scorecard
Keeping accounts of what your partner has done so as to remind them later is not being responsible but being too calculative. This isn’t healthy. Keeping a scorecard to see who has done the most number of mistakes, been at fault etc. becomes very toxic later on. Avoid bringing up things from the past that have no relevance to the present.
Blaming your partner for your bad day
Casually putting the blame on your partner for having a bad day isn’t right. They are not responsible for being sympathetic to you all day. Don’t lash out at them for having different plans, just because you want to sit around and watch a movie, doesn’t mean they would want to, always.
Being very jealous
If you show ‘extreme jealousy’ when your partner talks to other people, touches their arm, sits by their side, then know that it’s not healthy at all. Contrary to what some people may believe these actions to be genuine and cute, it’s not at all. It only projects a very possessive and jealous side of you.
Covering up issues with gifts and good things
When a relationship has issues, solving it with gifts and a good time isn’t going to do any good. You and your partner have to solve the issues by communicating with each other and coming up with solutions, not by gifting diamonds or a watch as a way of apologizing.