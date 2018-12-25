VIDEO: A drone delivers ring to couple at a wedding ceremony

A viral video of an epic moment of how a drone successfully delivered rings to couples at a wedding ceremony.
Wedding ceremonies always become memorable lots of excitement and surprises like this.
Everyone was expecting the Best man to take the rings from his pocket when it got to the exchange of vows but to the surprise of the church, a drone conveyed the rings right from the doorway to the ‘groomsman’ to finally pick it up from the flying machine.
It was an unforgettable scene at the wedding as the church members clapped and cheered as the drone conveyed the rings to the couple.
From our checks, the event is said to have happened in Ghana at the Lighthouse Chapel International,Anti-eku branch in Accra.
In related news, it is the government’s intention to deploy the use of drones for medical deliveries.
Although some section of Ghanaians disagreed with the government, the Ghana Health Service(GHS) wholly agrees because they see it as extremely useful and has called on all Ghanaians to support the idea.
Credit: Browngh