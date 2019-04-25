What a Girl Wants: 45 Things a Girl Wants But Wont Ask For

What a Girl Wants: Got this and I liked it ….
1. Touch her waist.
2. Actually talk to her.
3. Share secrets with her.
4. Give her your jacket.
5. Kiss her slowly.
6. Hug her.
7. Hold her.
8. Laugh with her.
9. Invite her somewhere.
10. Hangout with her and your friends together.
11. Smile with her.
12. Take pictures with her.
13. Pull her onto your lap.
14. When she says she loves you more, deny it. Fight back.
15. When her friends say i love her more than you, deny it. fight back and
hug her tight so she can’t get to her friends. it makes her feel loved.
16. Always hug her and say I love you whenever you see her.
17. Kiss her unexpectedly.
18. Hug her from behind around the waist.
19. Tell her she’s beautiful.
20. Tell her the way you feel about her.
21. Open doors for her, walk her to her car- it makes her feel protected, plus it never hurts to act like a gentleman.
22. Tell her she’s your everything – only if you mean it.
23. If it seems like there is something wrong, ask her- if she denies something being wrong, it means SHE DOESN’T WANT TO TALK ABOUT IT- so just hug her
24. Make her feel loved.
25-kiss her in front of OTHER girls you know!!!!*
26-don’t lie to HER.*
27-DON’T cheat on her.*
28-take her ANYWHERE she wants
29-text message or call her in the morning and tell her have a good day at work {or school}, and how much you MISS her.
30-be there for her when ever she needs you, & even when she doesn’t need you, just be there so she’ll know that she can ALWAYS count on you.*
31. Hold her close when she’s cold so she can hold YOU too.
32. When you are ALONE hold her close and kiss her.*
33. Kiss her on the CHEEK; (it will give her the hint that you want to kiss her).*
34. While in the movies, put your arm around her and then she will automatically put her head on your shoulder, then lean in and tilt her chin up and kiss her LIGHTLY.
35. Do not EVER tell her to leave even jokingly or act like you’re mad. If she’s upset, comfort her.
36. When people DISS her, stand up for her.*
37. Look deep into her EYES and tell her you love her.*
38. Lay down under the STARS and put her head on your chest so she can listen to the steady beat of your heart, Link your fingers together while you whisper to her as she rests her eyes and listens to you.
39. When walking next to each other grab her HAND.*
40. When you hug her HOLD her in your arms as long as possible*
41. Call or text her at night to wish her SWEET DREAMS*
42. COMFORT her when she cries and wipe away her tears.*
43. Take her for LONG walks at night.
44. ALWAYS Remind her how much you love her.*
45. sit on top of her and tell her how much u love her and then bend down to her face and kiss her while sitting on her.
you’ll never know when she needs just a little more love
