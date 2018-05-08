No single factor drives most men to cheat on their partners. Messy breakups force women to continuously demand answers to the big question, "Why do men cheat?".
For some men, their reasons vary depending on their current life circumstance. But no matter his reason for cheating, he could have avoided it. Cheating is always a choice because there are countless options when you are faced with any form of crisis.
For the purpose of this article however lets dive into the most popular reasons why men cheat. This could help you figure out the root of the problems in your relationship so you can fix it before its too late.
Why do men cheat?
Most men cheat because they are immature. Men who have little to no experience in committed relationships are mostly likely to cheat. Again some men cheat because they do not fully understand that their actions will inevitably have consequences like hurting his partner.
Insecurity is one of the dominant factors that cause men to cheat. Although they may not admit it, most cheating males partners do so because they are suffering from a certain type of crisis. Some may feel they are not rich enough, not handsome enough, too old, not respected enough, etc, and this pushes them to seek validation from other women through sexual encounters or simply flirting and subtle cheating.
Men also cheat because they have an ongoing problem with alcohol and/or drugs that affects his decision-making, resulting in regrettable sexual decisions. Or maybe he has a problem like sexual addiction, meaning he compulsively engages in sexual fantasies and behaviors as a way to numb out and avoid life.
Another reason why some men cheat is because they feel that their partner should meet their every desire, sexual and otherwise, 24/7, regardless of how she feels at any particular moment. Such men don't understand that their partners have a life of their own with thoughts and feelings and needs that don’t always involve him. So for these kind of men, when their expectations are not met, they turn to other women to find fulfillment.
I could go on and on because there are thousands of reasons to 'justify' exactly why men cheat, but amidst all these the ultimate solution to avoid problems is to make the right decision in choosing a partner. Simply know who you are, and know who your partner is and measure how best you can deal with your differences; communication is always key.