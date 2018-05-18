Arthur Kennedy writes: Safety on our campuses

And the band played on.
19 year-old Godfred Arthur of Osei Kyeretwie Secondary School became the latest person to lose his life while pursuing an education when he was stabbed by armed robbers.
While the Deputy Minister's pledge that his death will not be in vain is welcome, this death was needless and preventable.
As usual, a government official pledged that something would be done about campus security.
To be candid, OKESS has battled encroachment and insecurity ever since it moved from Dichemso to Tafo.
And there have been repeated, unkept promises to do something about this.
There have been episodes of violence and encroachment on a number of campuses, including those of some universities.
To be candid, the safety of students on campus involves more than physical violence. It involves protecting them from illnesses, drugs and preying adults, including teachers.
Last year, I visited a number of University campuses with my son, here in the US. Even at the most prestigious institutions, security is stressed as much as academics.
The laudable plans to increase access to education must go hand in hand with security. Good education cannot occur in unsafe environments.
Let's confiscate the land of encroachers and prosecute those who sell them school lands.
Let's fund more security personnel for our schools and let's use modern technology to enhance security. Let's develop clear guidelines about immunization requirements and disease outbreaks.
Let's make our schools safe.
Arthur K