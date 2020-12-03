2020 elections: No skirt and blouse in Hohoe - Mahama to residents 

Slack sold to business software giant for $27.7bn Salesforce has agreed to buy workplace messaging app Slack for $27.7bn (£20bn)…

Creating songs for political parties is just business - Bisa Kdei Ghana musician Ronald Kwaku Dei Appiah known by his stage name as Bisa Kdei has…

GCB Bank denies GH¢52.5bn transfer allegation GCB Bank Limited has denied allegations that the bank made unauthorised…

My beatitudes for Dec 7 polls We are on the final lap to the December 7, 2020 elections. With barely six days…