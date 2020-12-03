2020 elections: No skirt and blouse in Hohoe - Mahama to residents 

Former President and flagbearer for the NDC, John Mahama has asked residents of Hohoe not to vote skirt and blouse in the 2020 elections.
According to him, the NPP parliamentary candidate, Peter Amewu is campaigning for a skirt and blouse vote in the Hohoe constituency.
He advised the residents to vote massively for the NDC and its parliamentary candidate Prof. Margaret Kwaku.
Addressing the crowd of supporters on Thursday, December 3, John Mahama said the NPP has nothing to show for their request for a second term.
He said the Public Health campus of the University of Health and Allied Sciences has been abandoned.
John Mahama promised that the next NDC government will complete the campus.
Speaking on developmental agenda for the Hohoe constituency, Mahama said they will expand tourism in the region by upgrading facilities at Wli waterfalls, Afadjato among other tourist sites in the region.
He stated that the Volta Region will be one of the proud regions of the country for voting for the NDC.
John Mahama said they will attain the status of a metropolitan assembly during their tenure.
Watch below Mahama's Community Engagement with residents of Gbledi, Wli and Fodome: