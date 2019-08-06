2020 general elections: I'm happy to return to Jomoro - Samia Nkrumah

Former Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, Samia Nkrumah, says she is happy she will be contesting the 2020 elections again as she bids to regain the seat.
The former National Chairperson and leader of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) in a Facebook post said it was important for a change to take place in Parliament to have legislators “who vote according to their conscience and in the interest of their constituencies and Ghanaians and Africans at large”.
Ms Nkrumah, who failed in her ambition to be flagbearer of the CPP in the 2016 elections stressed in a Facebook post on Sunday, August 4, 2019 that: “It’s time that a voice that doesn’t speak for either the Majority or the Minority, a voice that doesn’t represent party A or party B stands out to be counted.”
However, she did not indicate whether she will contest as an independent candidate or on the ticket of the CPP, which was founded by her father and Ghana’s First President Dr Kwame Nkrumah. Ms Samia was Jomoro MP from 2009 to 2012.
She lost in the 2016 polls to NDC contestant, Wing Commander Francis Anaman, a retired officer of the Ghana Airforce.
